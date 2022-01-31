Kremlin Freaks at Plan to Seize Russian Oligarchs’ London Properties Over Ukraine
‘NOWHERE TO HIDE’
Britain appears to have zeroed in on the Kremlin’s sore point with a potential plan to seize London properties belonging to Russian oligarchs in an attempt to deter President Vladimir Putin from ordering an invasion of Ukraine. Britain’s top diplomat, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, said Sunday that she intends to introduce new laws this week to punish Russia for massing troops on the Ukrainian border. Truss told Sky News there will be “nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs,” and added that “nothing is off the table” when asked if Britain could seize property. According to The Moscow Times, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the warning as “extremely alarming” and said it would wreck “investment attractiveness and the United Kingdom’s attractiveness as such.” Peskov said: “It’s not often you see or hear such direct threats to attack a business... [The Kremlin] will proceed from its own interests when formulating retaliatory measures.”