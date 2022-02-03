Kremlin Fumes at Biden’s ‘Destructive’ Decision to Send Troops to Eastern Europe
FIGHTING TALK
Russia has ordered around 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border in recent weeks, but the Kremlin has reacted with incredulity to President Joe Biden’s decision to deploy just a few thousand soldiers to Eastern Europe as a show of support for NATO allies. Biden announced Wednesday that around 3,000 U.S. troops would be sent out to Germany, Poland, and Romania as a deterrent to a Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to The Guardian, Russia’s deputy foreign minister has described the deployment as a “destructive step” that will worsen the standoff in Ukraine. Alexander Grushko said the move would “increase military tension and reduce scope for political decision,” and would “delight” the Ukraine’s government. John Kirby, the Pentagon spokesperson, said the deployment was a defensive move, explaining it was “designed to deter aggression and enhance our defensive capabilities in frontline allied states.”