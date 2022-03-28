Kremlin Isn’t Thrilled About Biden’s Declaration That Putin Must Go
A Kremlin spokesperson told reporters Monday that President Biden’s calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to go were “certainly alarming.” “We will continue to track the statements of the U.S. president in the most attentive way,” Dmitry Peskov said. During a Saturday speech in Warsaw, Biden flat out called for Putin’s ouster, insisting he “cannot remain in power.” But it wasn’t long before Secretary of State Antony Blinken walked back Biden’s fiery comments, saying the U.S. does “not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else.” “I think the president, the White House made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken also said.