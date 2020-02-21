Kremlin Laughs Off ‘Paranoid’ New Claims of Russia’s Pro-Trump 2020 Election Interference
Well, they weren’t just going to admit it. The Kremlin has ridiculed fresh allegations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is directly interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported Thursday that intelligence officials held a briefing for House lawmakers last week in which they shared information that Russian actors were again meddling in the elections with the intention of assisting Trump’s re-election. “These are more paranoid announcements which, to our regret, will multiply as we get closer to the [U.S.] election,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, according to Reuters news agency. “They have nothing to do with the truth.” Last week’s briefing reportedly included the new information that Russia intends to interfere with the 2020 Democratic primaries as well as November’s vote.