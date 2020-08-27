Kremlin Launches Probe Into the Alleged Kremlin Poisoning of Alexei Navalny
ON THE CASE
The Kremlin has announced the launch of a probe into the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny—the Russian opposition leader whose allies say he suffered a state-ordered poisoning. Navalny, one of the most well-known critics of Vladimir Putin, is in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital. Before he was airlifted to Germany last weekend, he was being treated in a Siberian hospital after collapsing during a flight from city of Tomsk. The German doctors treating him say they suspect he was poisoned—though the Russian doctors who treated Navalny insist that isn’t the case. Russia’s Interior Ministry announced Thursday it had launched an investigation into Navalny’s hospitalization, Reuters reports. The minister said it had already inspected the Tomsk hotel room where Navalny stayed and had a look at surveillance footage from the surrounding areas. To no one’s surprise, the statement added that, so far, the ministry had not found any evidence of criminality.