Kremlin Mouthpiece Likens Moscow Drone Attack to 9/11
PLAYING THE VICTIM
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has taken playing the victim to a whole new level after a skyscraper in Moscow was targeted for the second time by drones early Tuesday. According to Maria Zakharova, the attack on the Moscow City business complex is essentially the “same” as the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City that left thousands dead. Zakharova made the bizarre argument in comments to propagandist Vladimir Solovyov early Tuesday, claiming the “methodology” is the same. “It’s the same picture, as if it’s being repeated,” she said. No one was killed in the drone attacks on Moscow, which defense officials blamed on the “Kyiv regime,” and authorities described minor damage to the building. Even the Kremlin rejected Zakharova’s comparison, with Vladimir Putin’s spokesman telling reporters the Kremlin didn’t see any similarities between the drone attack on Moscow City and the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.