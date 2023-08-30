Kremlin Propagandist Loses It After Drone Attacks: ‘How Will We Cope With F-16s?’
‘STOP WHINING!’
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov’s brain imploded Wednesday after six Russian regions came under attack by drones, setting fire to military aircraft deep in Russian territory. While the Russian Defense Ministry publicly ignored the four burned up Il-76 aircraft in the Pskov region, Solovyov could not contain his panic: “What is happening? What is happening?!” he bellowed on his show Full Contact. “If we can’t cope with drones, how will we cope with F-16s?!” he said, after yelling at those opposed to tactical nuclear strikes to “stop whining!” He went on to call for the Baltic states to be “wiped off the face of the earth” in retaliation, suggesting the drone attack was launched from there. “Where was the launch from? From Ukraine? Yeah, right. From the territory of the Baltics? Destroy the fucking Baltics, if so!”