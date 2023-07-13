Kremlin Rounded Up Dozens of Top Military Officers After Mutiny
THE FOREVER PURGE
Russia’s security services scooped up dozens of high-ranking military officers in the wake of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s violent uprising last month, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sources cited by the Journal confirmed numerous reports that General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, was among those detained for questioning, reportedly after word got out that he knew about the mutiny in advance. But the scope of the fallout is apparently much greater than previously reported. At least 13 high-ranking officers were hauled in for questioning, some of whom have since been released, and 15 were suspended or fired altogether, according to the report. “The detentions are about cleaning the ranks of those who are believed can’t be trusted anymore,” one source was quoted saying. The news comes as infighting continues to roil the military, with a top general dismissed after blasting military brass. Major General Ivan Popov’s angry tirade against military leadership over “mass deaths” was made public by a federal lawmaker, leading some to suggest Prigozhin’s rebellion may have a domino effect and lead to further unrest.