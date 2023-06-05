Kremlin Says Putin Emergency Broadcast Declaring Martial Law Was Faked

CHEAT SHEET
The Kremlin said that an emergency broadcast from President Vladimir Putin declaring martial law on Monday was fake and the work of hackers. The bogus messages, which reportedly aired on TV and radio stations in areas of Russia bordering Ukraine, had the Russian president announcing a national military mobilization and said that Kyiv’s armed forces had invaded Russia. The address also encouraged Russians to flee from the border further into Russia. “All of these messages are an utter fake,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian state media. He added that the “hack” in some regions had “already been eliminated, taken under control,” news agency TASS reports.