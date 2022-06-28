CHEAT SHEET
The Kremlin Targets First Lady and Bidens' Daughter With Sanctions
Russia’s foreign ministry has added Jill and Ashley Biden to its list of blacklisted Americans. The move was done in response to “the constantly expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian politicians and public figures,” the ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The first lady and her daughter will surely be devastated to learn the sanctions mean they cannot visit Russia. The Bidens, along with 23 other newly added individuals, were accused of helping to contribute to a “Russophobic” course of action by U.S. lawmakers. Political scientist Francis Fukyama, who predicted an “outright defeat” in Ukraine for Russia’s “incompetent” military in an article published shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, was also included in the list.