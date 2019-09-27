CHEAT SHEET
DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT
Kremlin Tells the White House Not to Release Trump/Putin Transcripts
Russia has urged the White House to show caution before it gets any ideas about releasing more transcripts of phone calls between presidents. The White House this week released a rough transcript of a call between Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is now the focus of an impeachment probe. That precedent seems to have rung alarm bells in the Kremlin. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked Friday if Moscow is worried the White House could publish transcripts of Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He responded that “we would like to hope that it wouldn’t come to that in our relations, which are already troubled by a lot of problems.” Peskov added that he thought the publication of the Trump-Zelensky call was “quite unusual.”