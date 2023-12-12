Kremlin: We Know Nothing About Alexei Navalny’s ‘Fate’
ALEXEI WHO?
The Kremlin says it knows nothing about Alexei Navalny’s “fate” and doesn’t really care to know anyway. That’s according to Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who on Tuesday told reporters inquiring about the Kremlin foe’s whereabouts: “We have neither the intention nor the ability to monitor the fate of prisoners and the process of their stay in relevant institutions.” Navalny’s supporters have sounded the alarm after they say he hasn’t been seen or heard from for seven days and they can’t get a straight answer on his whereabouts. The imprisoned opposition activist fell ill last week, according to his press secretary, and he missed several court appearances—including yet another one on Tuesday. According to Russia’s Baza Telegram channel, Navalny has been taken to Moscow as part of “investigative actions” relating to a new charge of vandalism which he recently said had been filed against him.