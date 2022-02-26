Kremlin Website Down Amid Reports of Cyber Attacks on Russia

CHEAT SHEET
The official Kremlin website went down Saturday amid reports of cyberattacks on Moscow. The website, kremlin.ru, went down along with five other Russian government sites, according to the Ukrainian state telecommunications agency. The agency also claimed Russian TV channels were hacked to play Ukrainian music. There have been several reports of cyberattacks against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The Russian-funded media outlet RT.com said this week that it was hit with a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. The hacker collective Anonymous said on Twitter Thursday that it was “currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation,” though it did not specify what they were.