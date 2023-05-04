Kremlin Wildly Blames U.S. for Embarrassing Drone ‘Attack’
NATURALLY
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday accused the U.S. of being responsible for the alleged drone attack that briefly set the roof of the Kremlin on fire. Moscow has already blamed Ukraine for the strike and dubiously painted the incident as an assassination attempt on Putin. “Such attempts to disown this both in Kyiv and in Washington are, of course, absolutely ridiculous,” Peskov told reporters Thursday. “We know very well that decisions on such actions and such terrorist attacks are made not in Kyiv, but in Washington. And Kyiv is already doing what it is told to do.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier denied being behind the attack, but drones painted with Russian phrases including “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin” rained down on Ukraine overnight in apparent revenge strikes all the same. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. is not “encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders” and noted Russia’s history of false flag attacks, saying: “Obviously Russia has a history of doing things like this,” before adding that she did not “want to speculate” about the Kremlin strike.