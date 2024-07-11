In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner is mourning her ovaries.

The matriarch let viewers into her health scare on this week’s episode of the Hulu reality show, where she revealed that the tumor on her ovaries is growing—and she’s taking action to have it removed. “I’ve made peace with the fact that this is happening,” Jenner said, processing her upcoming hysterectomy, “but I’m still a little nervous.”

In last week’s episode, Jenner weeped as she revealed to her family that doctors had found “a cyst and a little tumor” on her ovaries, and she’d been advised to have them “taken out.”

Near the episode’s start, Jenner invited cameras into her pre-op exam for the procedure and revealed that she’d been told “[The tumor’s] growing, so let’s get rid of it.” She also shared how emotional she felt about the event.

“Sometimes things happen where things are either an emergency or they pop up or they’re necessary,” she shared, but “it never occurred to me that this surgery would be something I would have to do. I just want to get it over with.”

Jenner is otherwise in good health and told her doctor that daughter Khloe had her on an exercise program “against my will.” But even though all other boxes were checked for good health, she said she was told, “You look great, except for this.”

“I always consider myself prepared for just about anything, but that doesn’t mean I don’t get a little emotional about it as well,” she remarked.

To help with the emotional load, Jenner’s famous daughters threw her a farewell party for her ovaries to “celebrate the amazing work those ovaries have done.” Jenner has birthed six children (though she’d said previously that if she could be pregnant “right now” at 68 years old, she would). Hence, the “mourning” feeling she expressed at losing the reproductive organ.

“I loved being pregnant,” Jenner said in the episode. “Love love loved being pregnant. And I do mourn not ever being able to be pregnant again. It was just this delicious time in my life where I felt like everything came to a halt. Life was beautiful. It was the best time of my life.”

“I think we need to just make it into a positive moment and bring her something to cheer her up,” Kim Kardashian said in the episode about the ovaries goodbye party during the episode. As the party balloon Jenner’s daughters gifted her for the party said, “It’s not ovary yet.”

A teaser for next week’s episode shows Jenner recovering at home after her successful hysterectomy. “I’m done with my surgery,” she says. “And I feel great!”