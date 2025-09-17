Texas State University has expelled a student after he was filmed mockingly reenacting Charlie Kirk’s death at a vigil held for the late conservative influencer Monday afternoon. In the clip, the male student walks onto a campus statue’s pedestal, slaps his neck and collapses. The person taking the video says, “You’re gonna get expelled, dude.” On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot publicly demanded on X that the student be expelled for acting out the death of the right-wing podcaster, who was fatally shot in the neck while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. “Mocking assassinations must have consequences,” he wrote. Within six hours, Texas State President Dr. Kelly Damphousse posted a statement to X saying the individual was expelled. “I will not promote behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses,” said Damphousse. In June of 2019, Abbott signed a law “protecting free speech on college campuses.” In June of 2025, Abbott signed a law limiting the rights of students to protest on college campuses.
A bomb squad was called after a “suspicious bag” was left at Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix on Wednesday, police said. The bag was spotted that morning outside the Charlie Kirk-founded nonprofit, a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail. A bomb robot and an official in a bomb suit arrived at the scene to handle the bag, according to videos shared by Newsmax journalist John Huddy on X. The street outside the headquarters was cleared by authorities, and yellow tape was set up around the scene. The contents of the bag are still not known to the public, but officials have said “there is not a threat associated with this incident.” They added, “Updates will be given out as they become available.” The bag was dropped off outside the headquarters across from a row of flowers and U.S. flags lining the curb to honor Kirk, who founded the nonprofit in 2012 with Bill Montgomery and was fatally shot last week. On Sunday, a 19-year-old, Ryder Corral, was charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct for kicking over some of the tributes.
Kris Jenner’s noticeably lifted look is turning heads once more, with the 69-year-old media mogul presenting her freshly taut skin in a new MAC Cosmetics campaign. Jenner’s rejuvenated appearance has sparked conversation (and debate) since May, and in September, she revealed to Vogue Arabia that she recently underwent a facelift performed by surgeon Steven M. Levine. The Kardashians star is no stranger to surgery, and described this procedure as a simple “refresh” of the facelift she received 15 years earlier. The campaign plays on Jenner’s momager persona, showing the famous matriarch on a treadmill, preparing a martini in heels. Although the ad features multiple models, Jenner steals the show as she lies in a human-sized MAC compact and declares, “I’m Kris Jenner and I wear MAC Studio Fix.” Her famous daughters even approved the campaign. In an interview with Elle, Jenner explained. “When new opportunities come up, I usually run the idea by the girls first to get their thoughts, and then take it from there.” Jenner added that she has been a “huge fan” of the brand and has used its products for years. Now, if only a foundation could work the same magic as a facelift.
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, has revealed that she and her husband secretly welcomed their second baby. Keough, 36, confirmed to Page Six that they are a family of four after she was spotted last month with husband Ben Smith-Peterson, her 3-year-old daughter Tupelo and a baby at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport. The sighting left fans puzzled, wondering who the mysterious baby belonged to. No information regarding the baby’s name or sex was shared. In an interview with People, Keough’s grandmother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed that the couple now has two children, with the youngest joining the family earlier this year. Keough and Smith-Peterson got married in 2015 after dating for two years. Their eldest daughter, Tupelo, was born in August 2022 through a surrogate. Much like with their new child, the couple kept most details under wraps when they first introduced Tupelo to the public.
MAGA goon Alex Pfeiffer, one of Trump’s top communications staffers, has left the administration after just nine months in the job. The 29-year-old joined the Trump campaign in August before taking a role in the administration as principal deputy communications director at the beginning of the year. Now he becomes one of the highest-profile names out the door since the atomic Trump vs. Musk implosion, which saw the “first buddy” ignominiously step down from his role as efficiency czar. Pfeiffer joins public relations firm Watchtower Strategy with Arthur Schwartz, a partner at the firm, telling Axios: “Alex is one of the most effective communicators in the Republican Party, and we’re thrilled to share his talents with our clients.” He has a pedigree MAGA resume. From 2016, Pfeiffer worked at Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller before switching to Fox News, where he helped produce Carlson’s show. He then went on to work in the MAGA Inc. super PAC in 2022. Compared to Trump’s chaotic first term in office, when roughly 35 percent of his top aides left, Trump’s second term has been relatively calm, per the Brookings Institution.
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith is gearing up to dive headfirst into political commentating with a new $36 million, three-year contract with SiriusXM, according to The Athletic. Smith, 57, is set to debut a two-hour political talk show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A., Wednesday night on SiriusXM. It will be on the platform’s bipartisan channel called “POTUS Politics.” Smith already signed a five-year ESPN deal earlier this year worth $105 million, which allowed him to make fewer appearances on the network. Now the sports commentator is going to make roughly $40 million per year across both contracts, in addition to his YouTube and podcast revenue. Smith’s foray into politics doesn’t come as a surprise as he’s often touched on political topics during his sports broadcasts and outside interviews. Last week, he provided his opinion on the assassination of Charlie Kirk in an interview on Newsmax, lambasting House members for a lack of “decorum” during a moment of silence for Kirk’s death. Smith has even hinted at a presidential run, saying in January, following Trump’s 2024 win, that “the Democratic Party looks so pathetic after this election, I might entertain running.” The president also gave him the thumbs up, saying in April that he’d “love to see [Smith] run.” But fans of his sports commentary, which primarily focuses on the NBA, can still catch him on his daily ESPN show First Take.
The prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal was released from prison in northern Germany on Wednesday after serving a seven-year sentence in an unrelated rape case. Christian Brueckner, 48, who was convicted of the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal, was released under the condition that he be monitored with an electronic ankle tag. German prosecutors believe Brueckner is responsible for McCann’s disappearance from her family’s vacation rental home in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz. Brueckner, who lived in the southern Algarve region where Praia da Luz is located, has multiple prior convictions for sexual offenses, including against children, and a long record of petty crimes. Cellphone data placed him near the resort at the time of the 3-year-old’s disappearance, though he has denied any involvement in her disappearance. “The prosecutors’ statement says they haven’t gathered enough direct evidence to charge him,” legal consultant Mark Stephans told CBS News. Brueckner will likely remain the prime suspect in the case.
A dismembered body found in a Tesla belonging to R&B singer D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, according to TMZ. Rivas’ body was discovered in a tow yard in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, after police were called about a stench emanating from the vehicle. The “severely decomposed” corpse was then discovered inside a bag in the Tesla Model Y, with a report suggesting the victim was “inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.” The vehicle was later found to be registered to singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. An earlier report said the victim was a female with wavy black hair and a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger. The tattoo, which read “Shhh…” was used by Rivas’ mother to identify the body as that of her missing daughter, who reportedly had a boyfriend named David and vanished in April 2024. Burke also has a tattoo on his finger with the letters “Shhh...” He is currently on a world tour and is not in the U.S., but is said to be “cooperating with authorities. The vehicle has a Texas license plate and is registered to D4vd, and has not been reported stolen. The investigation continues.
Rob Lowe is terrified of golf carts and “almost got killed” in one at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding. The Parks and Recreation star was speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 16 when he recounted getting into a spin in one just 10 days prior, according to People. Lowe, has been friends with Patrick’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for years—the star’s sons Matthew, 32, and John Owen, 29, are around the same age as the 31-year-old White Lotus actor. “I’ve known Patrick since he was a little boy,” Lowe said. He had been present as Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot at Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho, and it was here that things went south. He told Kimmel, “I literally almost got killed on a golf cart… I’ll do crazy stuff, I’ll big wave surf, I’ll heli-ski, but little things scare me. Like, I’m petrified of golf carts... I’m really, really petrified of rolling a golf cart… I did a full double 360.” Quizzed by the host over his top speed, Lowe continued, “It was down a really steep hill, and the grass was wet. But I’ve had movies where they give you stunt driving, so I just kept the wheel like this [keeping still] like I was trained to. My friend said, ‘You looked like a statue as you were spinning.’” Kimmel then asked him if he tried the brake, to which Lowe replied: “No! Then you’re done. You do not want to do that,” the West Wing star added, revealing where the fear came from: “I’ll tell you what it is. It’s that I feel that they’re tipsy-topsy, like, ready to roll over all the time.”
A 29-year-old hiker was rushed to the hospital after being ambushed by a bear while hiking in Yellowstone National Park, park officials confirmed. The hiker was trekking solo on Turbid Lake Trail when he encountered the bear, thought to be a grizzly, and attempted to ward it off using a spray, the park said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm during the attack and was found by park rangers about an hour later, where he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Turbid Lake Trail has been closed while park authorities investigate the attack. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear,” Yellowstone said in a statement. The incident was the first time a hiker had been attacked by a bear in the National Park since 2021, when a grizzly bear ambushed another solo traveller. Park officials strongly recommend hiking in groups of three or more, making noise, and carrying bear spray to prevent such encounters.