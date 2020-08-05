Kris Kobach Loses Kansas GOP Senate Primary
BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME
Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall won out against Trump ally Kris Kobach in the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday night, the Associated Press reports. Marshall, who went into the race with the backing of many party leaders, beat the former Kansas secretary of state by a wide margin. Kobach, who famously got President Trump’s last-minute endorsement before a Republican primary in 2018 only to lose to a Democrat in the general election, was viewed as too polarizing for many other Republicans. They feared he could jeopardize the seat, now held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts, in November. Trump notably declined to intervene in the race this time around. Marshall will go on to face off against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier in the general election.