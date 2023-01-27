Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Says She ‘F*cked Up’ After Valentino Runway Fall
STEP UP
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy has suggested her shoes weren’t to blame for her fall at Valentino’s show at Paris Fashion Week. A viral video of the 58-year-old fashion legend tripping on the runway before grimacing and removing her stilettos led to criticisms of Valentino for giving models shoes which are hard to walk in, with some pointing to similar falls at the luxury Italian label’s previous shows. But in an Instagram post on Friday, McMenamy appeared to blame herself for the stumble and thanks Valentino’s creative director for putting her in the show. “Thank you PP [Pierpaolo Piccioli] and House of Valentino!!!! I fvcked up.” Replying to the post, Piccioli on Friday wrote: “My friend, falling down is something that happens to people who are aiming to live every single moment with intensity, like you and me. No need to blame yourself at all, our friendship won’t be touched by that.”