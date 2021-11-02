Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Tying the Knot
‘SO F*CKING CUTE’
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are officially getting married. People magazine reports that Meyer, a screenwriter, met the actress seven years ago on a movie set, and they made their first public appearance together in August 2019, sharing a sweet smooch in New York City. On Tuesday morning, the Spencer star told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show they’re “totally gonna do it.” “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it,” Stewart gushed. “It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.” Stewart, 31, explained how the two weren’t sure who’s “going to fulfill what weird fucking gender role thing,” but that it simply didn’t matter. “She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so fucking cute.”