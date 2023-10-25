Kristen Welker, Lester Holt, Hugh Hewitt to Moderate NBC’s GOP Debate

NBC News anchors Lester Holt and Kristen Welker will co-moderate the third GOP primary debate next month, the network announced during Wednesday’s NBC Nightly News. The two will be joined by radio host Hugh Hewitt, whose employer Salem Radio Network will help produce the debate alongside NBC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble. All moderators are not foreign to debates—Meet the Press’ Welker hosted the final presidential debate in 2020, while Holt moderated a presidential debate in 2o16 and a Democratic primary debate in 2019. Hewitt co-moderated a GOP primary debate on CNN in 2015.