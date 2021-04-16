Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Are Making a Movie About Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters
COMING SOON
Cinderella’s evil stepsisters are coming to the big screen—and Disney already found the perfect writing pair to get them there. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, fresh off the success of their sun-soaked musical comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, will write a live-action film centered around Cinderella’s tormentors. (It’s unclear at this time whether the two will star, but fingers crossed!) According to Deadline, the film will, like Barb & Star, be a musical comedy, in which Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine “struggle to uphold their family’s legacy.” Wiig and Mumolo’s film will cover the sisters’ childhood and extend beyond the events of Cinderella. Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will produce. Here’s hoping Wiig and Mumolo can get Jamie Dornan on board again to play Prince Charming.