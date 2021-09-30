Kristi Noem Ditches Lewandowski After Two Bombshell Reports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has cut ties with Corey Lewandowski, a day after angrily dismissing claims that she was having an affair with the former Trump adviser, who had also been advising Noem.

A spokesman for the governor, Ian Fury, told Politico: “Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”

The statement, claiming Lewandowski had “always” been a “volunteer,” appeared to downplay the role he served in advising Noem.

On Tuesday, a conservative news outlet called American Greatness published a bombshell report alleging that “multiple” unidentified sources had confirmed Noem has been having a monthslong affair with Lewandowski, who was former President Donald Trump’s first campaign manager.

Noem blasted what she called “rumors,” while affirming her commitment to her husband.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem wrote on Twitter. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help. I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

Her tweet came on the same day Lewandowski was accused by a Trump donor of making unwanted sexual advances and stalking her at a Las Vegas charity over the weekend.

In a statement to Politico, Trashelle Odom alleged that Lewandowski had repeatedly touched her inappropriately on her legs and butt, while making lewd sexual comments that left her feeling “violated and fearful.”

The twin bombshells came just days after the Associated Press reported that Noem tried to pressure the state into giving her daughter a real estate license, which is now the subject of a probe by the state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Lewandowski was booted from Trump’s campaign in 2016 but had maintained a profile in Trump’s inner circle and was tapped to run the former president’s Make America Great Again Action super PAC. He was removed from that role on Wednesday after the Odom’s allegations.

“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” a spokesman for Trump, Taylor Budowich, said.

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster also distanced himself from Lewandowski on Thursday, Politico reported.

“I have known Corey Lewandowski since 2015 when I was an early and steadfast supporter of Donald J. Trump for President,” Herbster said in a statement on Thursday morning. “Most recently, Corey has been one of my senior campaign advisors as I run for governor of the state of Nebraska. I’ve asked Corey to step back from this role. Corey and his family will remain in my prayers.”