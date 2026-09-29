ICE Barbie Files for Divorce From Her Kinky ‘Bimbofication’ Husband

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has officially called it quits with her crossdressing husband, Bryon.

The Noems filed for divorce in South Dakota court on Tuesday.

Kristi and Bryon Noem together at the White House. Instagram

Kristi and Bryon Noem met in high school in South Dakota and wed in 1992 when Kristi was a 20-year-old college student. They share three children: Kassidy, 32; Kennedy, 29; and Booker, 24.

The divorce comes after Bryon, 56, had been exposed for using an online ego where he put on fake boobs and skintight leggings to chat with adult performers. He is said to have participated in “bimbofication,” a fetish involving roleplaying as a hypersexualized Barbie doll in which a man wears massive breasts and tight clothing.

Using his “busty bimbo” alter ego, Bryon is said to have spoken with adult film stars online to fuel his fetish.

The Daily Mail revealed Byron's alter ego in March. Daily Mail

“It’s called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look,” one model told the Daily Mail of his activities. “His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

One model even told the outlet that his fetish was “3000cc-plus boobs,” far greater than the amount of saline per fake breast implant a plastic surgeon would recommend.

Bryon has been publicly supportive of Noem, despite her own allegations of cheating. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

At the same time, Kristi, 54, had long been believed to have been having an extramarital affair with her former aide Corey Lewandowski in what had been called “D.C.’s worst-kept secret.”

Lewandowski, who is married and a father of four, has repeatedly denied the affair, even though he had continued to follow her everywhere in her post-DHS life. The pair were most recently spotted last month in Minnesota, biking around Lake Minnetonka before grabbing lunch lakeside in the upscale suburb of Wayzata.

President Donald Trump fired Noem via Truth Social post from her role leading DHS in March. Her alleged affair was said to be part of the reason why she was dumped by Trump, along with several other scandals that plagued DHS under her leadership.

But the final straw for Trump was her $220 million advertising campaign that prominently featured her on horseback in her native South Dakota.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rides a horse while filming an ad at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, Oct. 2, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour) Tia Dufour/Tia Dufour/DHS

In congressional testimony, Noem insisted that Trump approved the ad, comments that reportedly enraged the president, who says he was left in the dark about the ad.

“I never knew anything about it,” Trump told Reuters on Thursday.

After canning her, Trump then gave Noem the fake role of Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

Noem was fired from her job leading DHS in March. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Lewandowski was also thrown out of DHS with her. He had briefly worked as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, but was also fired from that role after facing battery charges for grabbing a reporter.

During the first tour for the so-called Shield of the Americas, Noem brought Lewandowski to tag along while he was still employed as a special government employee.

Corey Lewandowski was sitting next to Kristi Noem while she met with Guyana’s​president, Irfaan Ali. U.S. Embassy in Guyana

He was spotted with Noem in Guyana on a tropical getaway. There, the pair met with government and corporate officials.