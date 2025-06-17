U.S. News

Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital by Ambulance

BREAKING

She is conscious at a D.C. Hospital.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, 53, was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after suffering from an allergic reaction.

CNN was the first to report Tuesday that Noem had been transported to a hospital via ambulance, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

In a subsequent statement to the Daily Beast, assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

