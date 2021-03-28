Kristi Noem Seems to Think Lil Nas X ‘Satan’ Sneakers Will Destroy Nation’s Soul
GOOD LORD
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who infamously downplayed the threat of COVID-19, has worked herself into a lather over Lil Nas X’s latest collab: a pair of Satan-themed sneakers that contain a drop of human blood. The kicks—souped-up Nikes designed by MSCHF— appear to be inspired by the singer’s sexed-up video for MONTERO, which depicts him descending into hell. (Nike has denied involvement in the shoe release.) But any artistic license is lost on Noem, who tweeted of the sneakers: “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”
As The Daily Beast reported this weekend, Noem was a darling of Trump’s GOP, but has seen her star fade with some recent controversies at home.