Kristi Noem Still Has No Regrets for Killing Puppy

Now she’s reportedly no longer being considered for Donald Trump’s vice-presidential slot, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had no problem on Sunday defending her decision to kill—and then write about—her 14-month-old puppy Cricket.

CNN’s Dana Bash raised the Politico report that named the candidates asked to submit vetting materials to Trump—a list Noem wasn’t on.

She later cited the Cricket episode to Noem, asking if the governor had any regrets for any element of it—whether including it in the book or the killing itself.

“That story is a 20-year-old story of a mom who made a very difficult decision to protect her children from a vicious animal that was attacking livestock and killing livestock and attacking people,” Noem told the State of the Union host.

In her book, No Going Back, Noem wrote that Cricket ruined a pheasant shoot, killed a neighbor's chickens, and tried to bite Noem herself before she killed the dog she “hated.”

She also wrote about killing a goat she deemed too aggressive, dumping its body in the same gravel pit as Cricket.

“So it’s in the book because it was difficult for me,” Noem said, “and there’s a lot in that book that I think people need to read.”

She then tried to claim the book was full of hard decisions she made, which is what influenced her to think Trump deserved to return to the White House, but Bash saw through the lines.

“So what I’m hearing is no regrets, not just about writing about it, but actually shooting the dog,” Bash said.

Noem tried to counter with a May incident of a 9-year-old boy getting killed by a dog—neglecting to mention that the boy was killed by a pack of feral dogs, not a puppy owned by a family with the resources to train it—before launching into a tirade about why she believed President Joe Biden was detrimental to the country.

“People are put in tough situations in life, and we learn from it,” Noem said. “We learn a lot from it.”