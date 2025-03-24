Politics

Kristi Noem to Trump’s Cabinet: I’m ‘Going to Eliminate’ FEMA

COME AGAIN?

The agency’s budget and policies have come under fire in MAGA 2.0.

Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter

Kristi Noem
Alex Brandon/via REUTERS
