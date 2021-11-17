Kristi Noem’s Daughter Quitting Real Estate After Secret Governor’s Mansion Meeting Revealed
‘DESTROYED MY BUSINESS’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter announced Tuesday that she would be leaving the real estate business amid scrutiny over how she received her license. Noem and her daughter, Kassidy Peters, have faced mounting attention and ire from both the public and lawmakers over the reversal of a denial of Peters’ appraiser’s license, which was granted to her after the state’s Labor Secretary met with Noem at the governor’s mansion, the Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
“I’m angry and I can acknowledge that this has successfully destroyed my business,” Kassidy Peters wrote in a letter addressed to state lawmakers, declaring that she would return her license to the state by the end of the year. The Labor Secretary, Marcia Hultman, initially said her department had drawn up a training plan to allow Peters’ to overcome the denial of her license, but a signed contract provided to state lawmakers showed the agreement had in reality been reached afterwards.