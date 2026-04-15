ICE Barbie’s Podcasting Daughters Return With ‘Personal’ Episode

Kristi Noem’s daughters returned to their unpopular holistic wellness podcast to address a “personal” topic: their “parasite detox.”

The ousted Homeland Security secretary’s daughters, Kassidy Noem Peters, 31, and Kennedy Frick, 29, released a new episode of their podcast amid the chaos of their mother’s alleged affair and their father, Bryon Noem’s, lightning rod crossdressing controversy.

But instead of addressing the multiple elephants in the room, the South Dakota sisters pivoted to parasites.

Here, Kristi Noem's daughter explains the "worms" she found in her stool. Threads of Wellth/Screenshot/Threads of Wellth/Screenshot

“Today’s episode is going to be a little bit different and a lot more personal,” Frick said to their 60 subscribers. “I will be sharing my experience with my 10-day parasite and heavy metal detox.”

Frick is referring to a viral “woo-woo” health trend premised on the idea that secret armies of parasites are hiding inside your stomach. To defeat them, a medically unfounded—and potentially dangerous—approach has taken hold on TikTok: targeting their supposed food sources, including heavy metals and “toxins.”

“You’re basically experimenting with yourself. Without even knowing whether you have a parasite or not,” Dr. Abhay Satoskar, a pathologist and microbiologist at Ohio State University, told NPR.

Frick, who appears to have no education or professional background in medicine, health, exercise science, or related wellness fields, at least offered a legal disclaimer ahead of her account.

“I want to reiterate that I am not a medical professional. I’m not giving medical advice, and everybody’s body is different,” Kennedy began, seemingly for legal reasons.

The new mother said she wanted to try the trendy MAHA detox that doctors caution against because she suffers from eczema and feels bloated. She then described a ten-day stretch marked by splitting headaches, throbbing muscle pain, fatigue, and hunger.

The end result, Frick told her sister, was that she rid her body of “worms,” which she said she noticed while using the toilet.

“Um, I had like tapeworms, I had rope worms, I had hookworms, I had like all this stuff. And they’re long,” she said. “You see all of these worms that are coming out of you, and you can tell they’re worms. They’re like, white, long stringy things, and you were like, ‘Wow.’”

Hookworms, for one, are less than half an inch long and are too small to be seen by the naked human eye. Left untreated, they can also be fatal—particularly for pregnant women. Frick gave birth to a healthy daughter in February 2025. Additionally, rope worms are not actual worms, nor are they recognized by the medical community.

“There is no genetic or microscopic evidence to classify the ‘rope-worm’ as a distinct species of parasite,” researchers at the Holland Clinic wrote in a paper titled “Understanding the Rope-Worm Phenomenon.”

“In fact, the structures identified as ‘rope-worms’ lack the necessary cellular structures, such as muscles, nerves, or a digestive system, which are present in true parasitic worms.”

Noem's two daughters, Kassidy and Kennedy, host a wellness podcast. Youtube/Tr/Threads of Wellth

Finally, the most common sign of a tapeworm is passing tiny, white segments of the worm in feces. In short, none of Frick’s self-diagnosed worms fit the description of what she claims to have seen.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Frick for additional insight into her research on parasites.

Their video, shared to YouTube on April 8, has just 86 views and a single comment: “Sooo boring.”

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding their parents has been anything but. Noem has been largely out of the public eye following bombshell photos of her husband, Bryon, wearing comically large fake breasts while interacting with “bimbofication” fetish models online.

The Daily Mail exposed Bryon Noem's "fetish." Daily Mail+

The exposure of Bryon’s secret crossdressing life comes after years of rumors swirling around Noem’s alleged affair with Trump ally and her former de facto chief of staff, Corey Lewandowski.

The 54-year-old Trump appointee has yet to publicly comment on her husband’s double life. “

Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told the New York Post earlier this month.