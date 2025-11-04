Cheat Sheet
Kristin Chenoweth Speaks Out on Backlash to Charlie Kirk Posts

MOVING FORWARD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 11.03.25 10:04PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Kristin Chenoweth attend The 78th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Kristin Chenoweth has broken her silence on the blowback to her comments about the death of Charlie Kirk. The Wicked star, 57, addressed the controversy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “It was tough on me,” she said, declining to comment further. “I’m not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it. It nearly broke me, and that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart, so you probably know.” After the conservative activist was shot dead in September, Chenoweth wrote in the comments of Kirk’s final Instagram post: “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives.” “What a heartbreak,” she added. “I know where he is now. Heaven. But still 💔” Later that day, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act! Wow... prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation.” The remarks triggered swift backlash, with social media users accusing her of holding conservative values despite endorsing Kamala Harris last year and describing herself as a “liberal Christian.”

2
‘Call Me Maybe’ Singer, 39, Is Expecting Her First Baby
CALL ME BABY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.03.25 6:11PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 4:00PM EST 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 20: Carly Rae Jepsen performs on stage during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ryan Bakerink/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen, 39, is pregnant with her first baby. She announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo carousel with her husband, producer, mixer and songwriter Cole Marsden Greif-Neill (also known as 6x Grammy winner Cole M.G.N.), posing on their bed with their hands over her belly. “Oh hi baby ♥️," Jepsen captioned the post. Her husband, 40, commented on her post with three heart-eyed emojis. The “Call Me Maybe” singer and Marsden Greif-Neill first met when they were paired to work together in 2021 on Jepsen’s album The Loveliest Time, which would be released two years later. Their working relationship turned to romance while working on the album, Jepsen told People, describing her song “So Right” as their “meet-cute.” In September 2024, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram. The couple then tied the knot on Oct. 4 of this year, announcing the news via Instagram a few weeks later. They have yet to reveal any names or the gender of the baby.

Partner update

Stay Warm and Dry Through the Cold in Suede Skechers Boots
WINTER IS COMING
AD BY QVC
Updated 11.03.25 6:39AM EST 
Published 11.01.25 12:00AM EDT 
Beige suede lace-up winter boot with sherpa cuff and white Ultra Go sole, displayed on neutral background.
QVC

The right winter shoe has to do more than look cute; it needs to keep your feet warm and dry, too. These Skechers picks from QVC have the right mix of style, comfort, and coziness for the winter season ahead.

Skechers Suede Plaid Collar Lace-Up Boots
36% off the original price
Buy At QVC$61

This pair of water-repellent suede boots is equally comfy and cute. Finished with a buffalo plaid sherpa collar, these boots are a stylish companion for the chilly weather ahead.

Skechers Slip-ins Keepsakes Suede Boots
14% off the original price
Buy At QVC$73

Ideal for snowy days, these water-repellant boots have the added benefit of being slip-ons. The heel pillow keeps your feet secure, while the memory foam insoles and plush wool-polyester keep them toasty warm.

Skechers Bobs Cozy Slippers
57% off the original price
Buy At QVC$18

Skechers has got you covered indoors too! There is nothing better than slipping into slippers on a chilly morning with a hot cup of coffee in hand. This pair uses the same memory foam as Skechers’ sneakers and boots for unbeatable comfort. Plus, the plush faux fur lining ensures your feet stay snug all day long.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Whitney Cummings Gets Engaged to Professional Skateboarder
NO JOKE!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 3:56PM EST 
Image of Whitney Cummings and Chris Cole.
THE 2025 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - Hosted by comedian, actor and writer Shane Gillis who will bring his comedic energy to the stage as he joins a star-studded group to celebrate the most memorable moments in sports. "The ESPYS" will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream live on ESPN+. (Disney/Stewart Cook) CHRIS COLE, WHITNEY CUMMINGS (Photo by Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images) Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

Whitney Cummings has announced her engagement to professional skateboarder Chris Cole. The athlete proposed on the couple’s daily hike in Topanga Canyon behind her L.A. house. The ring is reportedly from Twilight actress and friend of Cummings, Nikki Reed’s jewelry line, Bayou. In 2020, the comedian, 43, was engaged to artist Miles Skinner, but she broke things off before marrying. She revealed she “just was not ready to plan a wedding; the whole thing really overwhelmed [her].” The co-creator of 2 Broke Girls revealed her new engagement on her Good For You podcast; she explained that she was so surprised by the proposal she did not know what to do afterward. She asked Cole where they should go to celebrate and he suggested Pizza Hut. “I haven’t spoken to him since.” she joked. “I’m embarrassed to even talk about it, and I’m trying to just get it out of the way,” she told her audience. Cole and Cummings’ relationship has been kept private but fans have seen the couple together on the actress’ podcast a handful of times.

4
Prince Harry Launches New Revenge Tour Set to Annoy Royals
OH, BROTHER!
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 11.03.25 2:57PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 2:25PM EST 
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge have not spoken in years.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge have not spoken in years. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s long-running feud with his brother Prince William sparked back into life Monday. In the latest move set to annoy the royal family, Harry unveiled a slate of engagements that directly clash with William’s multi-million dollar Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro. The timing of Harry’s announcement—released just as William touched down in Brazil—was viewed by friends of the heir as a deliberate act of provocation. Harry will visit Toronto on November 5–6 to support the veterans’ charity True Patriot Love Foundation. His team said the king’s office was informed beforehand “as a courtesy.” Harry has been patching up his fractured relationship with his father, even resuming “regular” calls with him, according to one source who spoke to The Royalist, since their brief meeting in September. On Wednesday, William is due to hand out the Earthshot awards of £1 million ($1.3 million)—which aims to help scale technological solutions towards combating climate change—to five winners. On Thursday, he will speak at the COP30 environmental jamboree. His team has viewed this week as an opportunity to shift the narrative away from family difficulties to more serious matters, but Harry has just made that more complicated.

Shop with Scouted

This Scandi Recliner Uses Zero Gravity to Reduce Stress
WEIGHTLESS
Scouted Staff
Updated 11.03.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 3:52PM EST 
Woman in Stressless Adam Zero-Gravity Recliner in front of a window.
Stressless

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no escaping it—it’s an increasingly overstimulating time to be alive. That means it isn’t always easy to come down to zero (or even a 10, for that matter) after a long day of work... or even just watching the news. That struggle inspired Nordic furniture company, Stressless, to mark its first foray into zero-gravity seating. The Stressless Adam recliner is the perfect combination of function and style. The concept is based on NASA’s findings that in a weightless environment, the body naturally floats in a relaxed, neutral position with minimal stress on muscles and joints.

Stressless® Adam
Buy At Stressless

Inspired by the nature and elements of the Norwegian landscape, this recliner creates a place to disconnect from your surroundings—to rest, recover, and fully recharge. Each Stressless piece is assembled by hand, with the aid of the most sophisticated technology available in furniture manufacturing. It is the latest evolution of Stressless’ main goal: to create the most comfortable seating experience ever. Visit Stressless’s website to find a local dealer and see what zero-gravity relaxation is all about.

5
‘The Bill Cosby Show’ Star Dead at 95
VETERAN GONE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 11.02.25 10:10PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Actor Lee Weaver arrives at Tri-Union Diversity Awards "The Ivys" at Nate Holden Theatre Center on November 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Beck Starr/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

A veteran actor popular for his work on The Bill Cosby Show has died at age 95. Lee Weaver died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his family. “Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did,” they said. One of Weaver’s most iconic roles was Brian Kincaid, the brother of Bill Cosby’s gym teacher Chet Kincaid, on the hit ‘70s sitcom. Weaver also worked with big names, including George Clooney and Steve Carrell, in the films O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which both came out in the 2000s. Weaver played over a hundred other roles, including appearances in Donnie Darko, Vanishing Point, and Heaven Can Wait. Weaver was born on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and served in the U.S. Army for four years before heading to New York. He shares a daughter, Leis La-Te, with his wife Ta-Tanisha. He died Sept. 22.

6
‘Grateful Dead’ Singer Has Died at 78
‘UNITED IN LOSS’
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:45PM EST 
SANTA BARBARA, CA - JUNE 1978: Bob Weir and Donna Godchaux perform with The Grateful Dead at Santa Barbara Stadium on June 4, 1978 at U.C Santa Barbara.
Ed Perlstein/Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, who sang with the rock band the Grateful Dead during the 1970s, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. “She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit, and all those who knew her are united in loss,” read a statement about the 78-year-old shared with Rolling Stone. The singer joined the Grateful Dead in 1971 alongside her late husband and pianist, Keith Godchaux. During their tenure in the band, the couple became key members and were featured on albums such as Europe ’72 and Wake of the Flood. They also released their own album, Keith & Donna, in 1975. The two left the band in 1979, and Keith died a year later in a car accident. Shortly after his passing, Godchaux-MacKay married David MacKay in 1981, who she is survived by, along with her sons, Kinsman MacKay and Zion Godchaux, and her grandson, Delta. “You can’t make up for what isn’t there anymore, but you can continue on a journey that takes you somewhere,” Godchaux-MacKay told Rolling Stone in 2014 about her song Back Around, which detailed her coming to terms with her past. She died surrounded by her family at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

7
‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes After Clue Starts AI-Generated Conversation
PORK PROBLEM
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:54PM EST 
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings apologized after the wording of a clue about John Pork outraged fans online. The issue stemmed from a clue in the “Daddy is there really a...” category of the show’s Oct. 24 episode. During the episode, Jennings read the clue: “No: AI generated the TikTok image of this pig/human eventually killed by Tim cheese.” After reading the clue, Jennings said even he, who had won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy! before becoming the show’s host, “didn’t understand any of that. Who is John Pork?” John Pork is a viral meme of a digitally created pig’s head on a man’s body that gained fame on social media platforms like TikTok, where a joke spread amongst fans that Pork had died. Fans, however, took offense to the clue’s description of Pork as being “AI-generated,” claiming he “predates AI.” Since the outrage, Jennings apologized in a TikTok video. “Now, even though AI is used heavily in many of his TikToks, it’s possible that wasn’t the best wording to refer to his original appearances,” Jennings said. “John, I hope he’ll forgive me and all of us at Jeopardy! for any insult we may have committed against you or your memory.”

@jeopardy

Replying to @JoeG zz 🤭 Sorry to this pork. Jeopardy! #JohnPork #KenJennings

♬ original sound - Jeopardy!
8
Former News Anchor Charged After Mom Stabbed to Death
CHILLING CRIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.25 1:49PM EST 
Angelynn “Angie” Mock, Anita Avers
Sedgwick County/Facebook

A former news anchor in Missouri was arrested for allegedly stabbing her elderly mom to death on Halloween. Angelynn Mock, 47, a former anchor for FOX 2 in St. Louis and KOKH FOX 25 in Oklahoma City, was charged with first-degree murder after officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home Friday morning in Wichita, Kansas. Police discovered her mother, marriage and family therapist Anita Avers, 80, unresponsive in bed with multiple stabbing wounds. Avers was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Mock was found outside the home with cuts on her hands. Alyssa Castro, who was in her car with her boyfriend across the street, said a woman approached their car soaked in blood and begged Castro’s boyfriend to use his phone to call 911. Dispatchers who received the call told authorities that the “calling party stabbed the mother to save herself.” Mock was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. No motive has been released for the killing.

Shop with Scouted

Black Friday Came Early: Score Up to 70% Off Lovehoney’s Luxe Sex Toys
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Published 11.03.25 2:47PM EST 
The We-Vibe Sync O sex toy being held up between a person's thumb and pointer finger.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before Thanksgiving and holiday guests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
40% off
See At Lovehoney

Experience hands-free orgasms with this male masturbator. It envelops the head of the penis to mimic oral sex, sending waves of pleasure through every one of the 4,000 nerve endings in this ultra-sensitive zone. The Blowmotion warms up to 104°F and has six vibration patterns, each with three intensities. Use it for solo play or ask a partner to take control.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s early Black Friday sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

9
Formula 1 Star Gets Engaged to Model Girlfriend
SHIFTING GEARS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.03.25 1:37PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 1:09PM EST 
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux attend the World Premiere of F1® The Movie.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his model girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, have announced their engagement. The Monegasque Formula 1 driver and the Italian model took to Instagram to share images of the engagement. “Mr² & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️,” the caption read. The post showed the happy couple celebrating with their dog and the soon-to-be bride’s dazzling diamond ring. Other pictures shared included the scene of the engagement, decorated with rose petals, candles, and cookies that said “She Said Yes.” Friends and family flooded the comments with excitement. Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc’s teammate on Scuderia Ferrari, and former teammate Carlos Sainz congratulated the newly engaged couple. Rumors of the couple’s romance sparked in March 2023, when fans spotted the model in the background of Leclerc’s TikToks. The driver confirmed to Gala France that he was in a relationship during his press tour for the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Though not mentioning Mleux by name, she attended the event as the driver’s official guest. They officially debuted their relationship when attending the annual F1 gala dinner with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

10
Coca-Cola Doubles Down on AI Holiday Ads Despite Backlash
NOT THE REAL THING
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.03.25 11:41AM EST 
A screenshot of AI squirrels watching AI Coca-Cola trucks drive past a Christmas tree.
Screenshot/YouTube/Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is going full steam ahead with AI-generated holiday commercials, despite facing criticism for the quality and ethics of the ads. Since last year, the company has used generative AI to create its classic “Holidays Are Coming” ads showing truckloads of Coca-Cola being transported through festive towns and forests. Last year, viewers complained that the AI-generated characters had shiny, dead-eyed features, while animators blasted the firms that produced the ads for not employing artists to create the spots. This year, the company is relying on an all-animal cast of characters and arguing that “human storytellers” are still at the core of the AI productions. But the AI spots are cheaper and faster to create, requiring just a month of work as opposed to an entire year, according to Coca-Cola’s chief marketing officer. To create one of the ads, just five AI specialists were needed to prompt, turn out, and refine more than 70,000 video clips. A team of about 100 people total worked on the ads across Coca-Cola, its advertising agency WPP, and the AI studios Silverside and Secret Level that made the pots.

