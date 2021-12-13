Kristin Davis Says ‘Fuck You’ to Critics of Her Appearance
‘I feel angry’
Kristin Davis responded to online chatter about the appearance of the women on And Just Like That in an interview with The Sunday Times this weekend, saying, “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock. I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.”
That actress, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the Sex and the City reboot, was joined by co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who called the interest in her appearance “misogynist” in a Vogue interview.
Davis also said that her looks were scrutinized when the show first went on air. “They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she said. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too. But I also feel—I’m going to be blunt—I feel like, ‘Fuck you. Fuck you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”