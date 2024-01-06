Embattled Head of Michigan GOP Could Be Booted Out Today

CHEAT SHEET
The Michigan Republican Party is scheduled to meet today and consider whether to push out its election-denying co-chair, Kristina Karamo, who says she won’t go because—and this should sound familiar—she does not recognize the validity of the vote. Under Karamo’s leadership, the state GOP has been beset by internal strife and money problems, and she wants to sell off the headquarters. The power struggle comes just seven weeks before Michigan’s presidential primary and amid an effort to take back control of the state legislature and the governorship from Democrats.