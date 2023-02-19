Michigan GOP’s New Leader Is a QAnon-Spewing Election Denier
REFUSING TO LEARN
Michigan Republicans have tapped Kristina Karamo, an election denier who lost her bid to be Secretary of State by 14 percent last November and has yet to concede, to lead the state’s party. Karamo managed to beat out fellow election denier and Trump-endorsed Matthew DePerno, who lost the general election to be Michigan’s attorney general in November. Democrats swept state-wide races and flipped the state’s legislature for the first time in decades in 2022 as voters routinely rebuked Michigan Republicans, with Saturday’s vote affirming the state party’s lurch to the far-right. Karamo has previously spewed baseless QAnon conspiracy theories that elites sell off “freshly harvested organs” after abortions, which she’s called a “child sacrifice” before. She also accused pop stars, such as Ariana Grande, of placing children “under a satanic delusion” and further accused Beyoncé and Jay Z of being Satanists. Karamo also dubbed the LGBTQ community “demonic” and has said “demonic possession” can be transmitted sexually.