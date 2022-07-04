Trump-Endorsed Michigan Secretary of State Nom Calls Abortion ‘Child Sacrifice’
‘VERY SATANIC PRACTICE’
Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, believes abortion is “child sacrifice” and a “satanic practice.” At least, that’s what Karamo, who is former President Donald Trump’s pick for the position, called it on a 2020 podcast episode. The remarks, dug up by CNN’s political research unit KFile, come from Karamo’s podcast It’s Solid Food. “Abortion is really nothing new,” she says in the episode. “The child sacrifice is a very satanic practice, and that’s precisely what abortion is. And we need to see it as such.” Later in the episode, according to CNN, she calls abortion “the greatest crime of our nation’s history.” In another episode unearthed by KFile, Karamo claims “demonic possession is real” and can be transmitted from one person to another via “intimate relationships.” Karamo, a fervid conspiracy theorist with ties to the fringe movement QAnon, has accused both the Democratic Party and the LGBTQ+ community of being “demonic,” CNN reported. The state election for secretary of state, in which Karamo is running against incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson, is set to take place this November.