Everything We Know About the Woman Being Dubbed ‘Diddy’s Ghislaine’

Diddy has said he couldn’t “function without” his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, who was allegedly so instrumental to his “freak offs” and alleged sex-trafficking enterprise she is being called the Ghislaine Maxwell to his Jeffrey Epstein.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs sits behind bars after being denied bail, and the feds pursue their investigation into his alleged trafficking venture, sources told the New York Post that “Kristina would know everything,” as she was more like his “manipulator-in-chief.” Combs was arrested on Tuesday and indicted on three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and sources allege to the Post that Khorram helped him recruit sex workers—some underage—just as Maxwell was convicted of doing for Epstein.

The indictment alleges that employees of his Combs Enterprises would assist in Combs’ “freak offs”—sexual performances put on for the disgraced former mogul that were so long and taxing that participants need IV fluids afterward—by booking hotel rooms, ordering supplies, and soliciting sex workers to attend. Even before this week’s indictment, in the many lawsuits Combs has been hit with, Khorram was identified as one of the driving forces behind these elaborate sex events, where many were allegedly forced to participate against their will.

Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, in his complaint against Combs and his alleged enablers, claimed that Khorram “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking venture” and was “instrumental in organizing and executing the [trafficking] enterprise.”

Khorram was described as the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein” in Jones’ complaint.

She has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

Diddy himself has emphasized Khorram’s role in his daily doings. In 2020, he wrote that she “keeps my world twirling” and “makes sure that I smile every day, and I don’t go into those dark places.” One way she did that, as alleged in Lil Rod’s lawsuit, was by requiring everyone around Combs to carry a pouch or fanny pack filled with narcotics, so that he could indulge in his drug habit whenever he wanted.

Diddy also praised Khorram in a 2021 Facebook post, in which he wrote, “Kristina aka KK keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get shit done. Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

Khorram started with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in 2013, according to the Post’s review of her now-deleted LinkedIn profile, before she became “director, office of the chairman” and was promoted to be his chief of staff in 2020.