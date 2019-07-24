CHEAT SHEET
Kristof Milak Crushes Michael Phelp’s World Record by .78 Seconds
A new Olympic contender has presented himself in the form of Kristof Milak, a Hungarian 19-year-old who defeated Michael Phelps’ 200-meter butterfly world record by .78 seconds. Phelps held the Olympic record for 18 years, after first breaking it at the tender age of 15. He went on to break his own records from there. “It’s a tremendous honor to beat such a great men’s world record,” Milak said. “When I turned back and I saw the time, 1:50.73, all the pressure and tension just went off my back and all the joy came out.” A now-retired Phelps told The New York Times that “as frustrated as I am to see that record go down, I couldn’t be happier to see how he did it.”