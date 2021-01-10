He Bragged About Storming Capitol—Until the Arrests Started
COURAGE OF HIS CONVICTIONS?
A California far-right podcaster who bragged on video that he “just got back from storming the Capitol” is changing his tune now that the FBI is arresting the insurrectionists. Kristopher Dreww’s trademark tough talk was gone in an interview with the Orange County Register in which he whined that he is getting death threats and fretted that he could be charged. On Wednesday, Dreww told his followers not to believe that the violent mob that beat police officers and broke windows was antifa, as some on the right have claimed. “It was us. We proudly took back our Capitol. They brought the National Guard out for us. We had the [expletive] cops running from us,” he boasted. But now the 32-year-old is claiming all he did was sit under a tree eating sandwiches, while others did the marauding. And he said he is worried about his livelihood, a beauty salon, and his life. “I’m scared,” he told the Register.