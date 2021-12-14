CHEAT SHEET
Kroger to Cut COVID Benefits for Unvaxxed Staff, Add Monthly Health-Care Surcharge
Kroger has informed unvaccinated employees that they will no longer be entitled to paid emergency leave if they fall ill with COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reports. The grocery chain reportedly sent out a memo to staffers last week announcing the new policy, which will take effect Jan. 1. Unvaccinated managers and nonunion employees will also face a $50 monthly surcharge added to their company health-care plans. The move is part of the company’s efforts to encourage employees to get vaccinated in light of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirement, which mandates companies with 100 employees or more to make sure staffers are inoculated against COVID by Jan. 4 or otherwise have them tested weekly.