‘Reckless Disregard’
Krystal Ball: ‘The Thought Has Occurred to Me’ on Suing Rush Limbaugh
Hill TV host Krystal Ball said on Sunday that she is open to the idea of suing conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh for falsely accusing her of publicly posting nude photos of herself when she was a young teenager. “The thought has occurred to me,” Ball told CNN host Brian Stelter during Sunday’s broadcast of Reliable Sources.
“Based on the legal advice that I have received—even for someone like myself who is a public figure where there’s an added level of scrutiny—you have to prove actual malice, which just means that they either knew it was a lie or there was a reckless disregard for the truth, I think he quite clearly meets that level, right?” Ball further noted. “He didn’t care. None of this was remotely true and he didn’t care.”
After the former MSNBC host called out Limbaugh last week for his false claim, the right-wing talker eventually acknowledged he was wrong but offered no apology, instead referring to Ball as “a hostette” and “an infobabe on PMSNBC.”