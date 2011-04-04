KSM Will Be Tried by Tribunal

CHEAT SHEET
Attorney General Eric Holder announced Monday that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, one of the professed planners of the September 11 attacks, will be tried by military commission at Guantanamo Bay prison. The Obama administration had wanted to try Mohammed in a civilian court, but it proved difficult politically. Holder previously recommended he be tried in New York City, but the idea was withdrawn in the face of public objections. The Justice Department also disclosed the 2009 indictments of KSM, as the terrorist architect is known, and four others made in preparation for a civilian trial. Half of the 81-page document lists the names of 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks.