Kudlow: We’re ‘Taking a Look’ at Regulating Google

Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday that the Trump administration is “taking a look at” whether to regulate Google, after President Trump tweeted that the tech giant’s search engine is “RIGGED.” While speaking to reporters outside the White House, Kudlow said the government was “just going to do some investigation and some analysis, that’s what we do.” When asked if there is any actual evidence that Google has been censoring search results, Kudlow winked and said that they were “looking into it.” This comes after the president accused the tech giant of partisan censorship in a tweet. “They have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD,” Trump wrote. “Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out.” He continued: “Illegal? 96% of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” Google responded to the president’s accusations, writing in a statement that the engine was “not used to set a political agenda.” The company insisted it does not “bias our results toward any political ideology.”