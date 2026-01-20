‘Kung Fu Hustle’ Star Dies at 77
Kung Fu film legend Bruce Leung has died at 77. The actor—also known as Leung Choi-sang and Leung Siu-lung—died from heart failure, according to the Daily Mail. Leung was widely regarded as one of the “Four Dragons” of Chinese cinema, a group credited with elevating martial arts films globally alongside figures such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Ti Lung. Trained in martial arts by his father from a young age, Leung went on to appear in dozens of kung fu films, including 2004s Kung Fu Hustle, which introduced him to a new generation of fans. Jackie Chan, who previously worked with Leung on Magnificent Bodyguards, paid tribute to his longtime colleague, praising his devotion to martial arts and his lasting influence on cinema. Chan wrote in a social media post that Leung “created so many classic roles, loved by audiences and admired by colleagues,” and referred to him as a “brother” he would deeply miss. Leung is survived by a daughter from his first marriage to singer Irene Ryder, as well as a daughter and son from his second marriage to Song Xiang.