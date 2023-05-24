Eliminate Bacteria in Your Water Bottles with the Kuppy Drying Rack
QUICK DRY
Drinking water is essential for our health, but if you’re not cleaning your water bottle regularly, you may be doing more harm than good. A dirty water bottle can harbor contaminants and become a breeding ground for bacteria and even mold. In fact, a recent study found that a reusable water bottle can contain more germs than a kitchen sink, pet bowl, or toilet seat.
But even after you wash your water bottle, bacteria and mold can still linger if it’s not dried properly. Enter the Kuppy Drying Rack, which allows you to air-dry water bottles after washing them. The innovative drying rack (which, at first glance, looks like a small rubber container for potted plants), is made of 100 percent food-grade silicone and has numerous squiggly holes to release water drops. The two-sided design has a smaller side for bottles with smaller mouths and a larger side on the other end for bottles with wide mouths. It’s sturdy enough to hold water bottles ranging in size from 15 oz to 84 oz. And by flipping your water bottle upside down onto the Kuppy, it will dry five times faster than by other drying methods. In addition to water bottles, you can also use the Kuppy to dry wine glasses, tumblers, and other types of beverage holders.
Kuppy Drying Rack
