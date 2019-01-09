CHEAT SHEET
    Kurdish Forces Say American Teen Among ISIS Militants Captured in Syria

    A Kurdish militia working alongside U.S. forces said that an American teenager was among eight suspected ISIS terrorists captured in Syria. In a statement Wednesday, the YPG said they detained 16-year-old American Soulay Noah Su after conducting an operation in the Deir ez-Zor province earlier this week. Su, also known as Abu Souleiman al-Amriki, was reportedly captured alongside a German, a Russian, a Ukrainian, a Tajik, a Kazakh, and two Uzbeks. The announcement comes after the Syrian Democratic Forces said they captured two Americans—Warren Christopher Clark and Zaid Abed al-Hamid—in Syria among five other ISIS fighters.

