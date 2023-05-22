CHEAT SHEET
Kurt Cobain’s Smashed Stratocaster Sells for 10 Times Its Estimate
Legendary rock star Kurt Cobain’s particularly hardcore, smashed Fender Stratocaster guitar, which was signed by former Nirvana band members Dave Grohl and bassist Krist Novoselic in addition to Cobain, sold for an eye-popping $595,900 at Julien’s Auctions this weekend. The final price was more than ten times its estimate of $60,000-$80,000, TMZ reported. Cobain originally gave the guitar to Mark Lanegan, singer in the band Screaming Trees, as a gift, and wrote, rather movingly, on the guitar: “Hell-o Mark, Love, your pal Kurdt Kobain, washed up rock star.”