Kurt Volker and Marie Yovanovitch, Figures in Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint, to Appear Before Congress
Two diplomatic figures named in the whistleblower complaint that is at the heart of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump over his interactions with the Ukrainian president are slated to appear before Congress, The Daily Beast has learned. According to a senior Democratic aide, the State Department’s former special envoy for Ukraine—Kurt Volker—will appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday. Former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, was previously scheduled to appear before the committee on Wednesday but will now appear on Oct. 11.
The whistleblower reportedly alleged that Volker was one of the officials attempting to “contain the damage” of the scandal by advising Ukrainians on how to handle the requests of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani—who has publicly admitted to pushing for corruption investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The whistleblower also reportedly claimed Yovanovitch was recalled back to Washington earlier than expected because of “pressure” from then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who had spoken to Giuliani about the investigations and “collusion.”