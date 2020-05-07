Kushner Details His Wild Idea to Use Russia’s Secret Comms

The president’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner, suggested having Trump’s future national security adviser use secure communications at the Russian embassy to communicate with Russian generals, according to newly released transcripts from the House Intelligence Committee.

The suggestion, made during a December 2016 meeting with Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, was ultimately nixed by the Russian ambassador, according to Kushner.

Kushner’s proposed back-channel with the Kremlin has been widely reported, but this is the first detailed, on-the-record account by him of the incident. The Washington Post reported in May 2017 that Kislyak relayed the proposal to his superiors in Moscow at the time.

Kushner framed the proposal as an innocuous way to develop closer cooperation with Russia in Syria, saying the Russian ambassador had lamented to him shortly after Trump’s 2016 electoral win that the Russians believed “America’s strategy in Syria was a little bit misguided.”

During a meeting with Flynn and Kislyak, Kushner said, the ambassador “suggested that—that—that there—that they would like to give us, you know, their military's perspective on it, asked if there was a secure way to do so.”

Knowing there was no secure line in the transition office in New York, he said, “I said, look, can we use your communication? … He said, no, we shouldn't do that.”

“Then we moved on and decided that if there was not a way that they were comfortable relaying to us that information, then we'd wait until after we were—after inauguration and do it through the normal course,” Kushner said.

“He had information he wanted to give us. They couldn't find a way to get that information. I suggested an idea, which we all then concluded was not a good idea. There's nothing wrong with giving an idea that is wrong, because, you know, if you do something that's wrong, then that's something that you have to look at,” he said.

Kushner claimed there was nothing nefarious about his proposal. He was merely being a “business guy,” he told investigators. “I wasn't proposing it one way or the other. I was — we were — you know, what you do in meetings when you're trying to solve a problem is you brainstorm situations, so people throw out different ideas.”

Asked who the Trump team wanted to prevent from hearing the communications, he shrugged off a suggestion that it could have been the U.S. administration.

“It could have been to keep it from the Chinese. It could have been to keep it from anyone else who listens to the calls,” he said. Kushner added he had no evidence to support such a supposition.

Kushner admitted in his July 2017 testimony to Congress that he had sought ways to set up secure lines of communication, but said the move was meant to help improve U.S. cooperation with Russia in Syria. The White House has similarly downplayed the significance of the proposal.

The transcripts detailing Kusher’s own admissions on the proposed backchannel were released on the same day the Department of Justice sparked outrage by moving to drop the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with the Russian ambassador.