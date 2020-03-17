Kushner Repeatedly Advised Trump the Media Was Exaggerating Coronavirus Threat, Says Report
So at least now we know where he was getting his misleading information from. Jared Kushner repeatedly advised President Donald Trump that the media’s coverage was exaggerating the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from The New York Times. In the early days of the outbreak, Trump downplayed the threat from the virus, and publicly accused the “Fake News Media” and Democrats of trying “to inflame” the situation. The Times reports that Kushner, who was tasked with carrying out research into the coronavirus to help Trump decide what to do next, privately told Trump what the president then repeated publicly. Kushner has reportedly sought out a bigger role for himself in the coronavirus task force despite his lack of knowledge on the topic. He is said to have urged his father-in-law to go ahead with his European travel ban and declare a national emergency, both of which were announced last week.