Six Alumni of ‘The Apprentice’ Slam Donald Trump and Endorse Kamala Harris

1
Joe Rogan Books JD Vance Sit-Down After Kamala Harris Snub
LONE STAR!
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 10.29.24 11:49AM EDT 
Joe Rogan
Jasen Vinlove/Reuters

JD Vance is recording an interview with Joe Rogan Wednesday in an attempt to double down on Donald Trump’s boost from his appearance on the show. The candidates are looking to Rogan to help present their cases to a huge audience of potential young male voters and Kamala Harris had signed up for a chat with that in mind, but it has been shelved because Rogan was unhappy about traveling to her and wanted the vice president to come to his recording studio in Austin. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour,” Rogan said. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.” Vance’s spot will come a week after Trump’s three-and-a-half-hour sit-down with Rogan, which has been watched over 37 million times on YouTube alone. Vance has no qualms about meeting the infamous podcaster and former UFC commentator face-to-face. He will be traveling to Texas for the interview.

Joe Rogan Snubs Kamala Harris Podcast Request

POWER MOVE
Sean Craig
Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris
Read it at Politico

2
Kamala Harris Team Says She’ll Win After Trump’s MSG Fiasco
UNDERDOG NO MORE
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 10.29.24 11:05AM EDT 
Kamala Harris campaigns in Ann Arbor eight days before the election.
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S. October 28, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Kamala Harris’ top strategists are predicting she will win the election with the help of undecided voters turned off by Donald Trump, especially after his controversial Madison Square Garden event. “We’re confident we’re going to win,” campaign co-chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters Tuesday morning. “And it’s not because we’re running away with it. It’s because we’re confident we’re on a path to win a very close election.” She added that the Harris campaign has seen a “growth of support” since Trump’s Sunday rally, where a comedian’s insulting joke about Puerto Rico offended many Latino voters. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond also told reporters that the campaign is seeing positive signs in the battlegrounds, “in particular in the blue wall.” Harris plans to present her own “closing argument” at a mega rally at the Ellipse Tuesday evening, where she will contrast Trump’s “enemies list” with her own “to-do list.” She will also acknowledge the frustration and exhaustion Americans are feeling in today’s political climate, laying the blame squarely at Trump’s feet.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Mel B: Spice Girls Are ‘D***heads’ for Not Reuniting for 30th Anniversary
JUST SAYIN’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.24 11:49AM EDT 
Mel B visits SiriusXM Studios on January 08, 2024 in New York City.
Mel B is not pleased about the girls’ refusal to get back together. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Mel B is calling out the Spice Girls for ducking a reunion tour for their 30th anniversary. In April, Scary Spice revealed that she had been kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp group by her bandmates. When asked why, she said on a comedy panel, “Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour.’” Mel B also playfully called her former bandmates “d---heads” for refusing to reunite recently, according to The Sun. It doesn’t seem like the group is eager to reunite: All five Spice Girls’ last public performance together was for the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. They went on tour in 2019 without Victoria Beckham, though they recently performed together for Beckham’s 50th birthday party at a private members’ club. “It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate, a dinner or a lunch, but it won’t be any more,” Beckham said in April of the anniversary.

Read it at The Sun

4
Delta Air Lines Jet Aborts Takeoff As Smoke Blows Out of Engine
GROUNDED
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.24 11:44AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 11:40AM EDT 
Delta Airlines aircrafts are seen on the tarmac
Delta Airlines aircrafts are seen on the tarmac. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

A plane was forced to abort taking off from Las Vegas on Monday due to engine troubles. A video of Delta Airlines Flight DL77 shows heavy clouds of black smoke billowing from the underside of the Atlanta-bound aircraft as it taxied along the runway at Harry Reid International Airport, the New York Post reports. There were no reported injuries, with nine crew members and more than 260 passengers then towed back to the gate where they were then delayed for several hours. “Emergency personnel inspected the aircraft on the runway and determined that ignited fuel exited the engine as designed,” Delta said. “The aircraft will undergo inspection and maintenance.” The plane eventually landed in Atlanta at roughly 3.23 a.m. on Tuesday, according to flight tracking data.

Read it at New York Post

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Six Alumni of ‘The Apprentice’ Slam Donald Trump and Endorse Kamala Harris
YOU’RE FIRED!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.29.24 10:42AM EDT 
Former Apprentice winner Randall Pinket with Donald Trump
Former Apprentice winner Randall Pinket with Donald Trump Bennett Raglin/WireImage

It’s always the people who know him best. Four cast and two crew members of The Apprentice, the show that made the Republican presidential hopeful a reality TV star, have penned a letter slamming his leadership and calling for other voters to throw their backing behind Kamala Harris. “We saw first-hand how he demanded one-way loyalty, the trail of his broken promises, his willingness to lie and take advantage of people, and how virulently he lashed out whenever he was triggered by even the slightest of criticisms,” the missive reads. It’s signed by the show’s 2005 winner Dr Randall Pinket, former contestants Kwame Jackson, Tara Dowdell and Surya Yalamanchili, former producer Bill Pruitt and former casting manager Scott Salyers. “After speaking with dozens of our fellow contestants, we believe this represents the majority opinion of our castmates,” they add. “We invite you, our fellow Americans, to join us.”

Read it at

6
Bezos Finally Found a Fan of His WaPo Stand—but It’s Elon Musk
BILLIONAIRE BACKING
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.29.24 10:58AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 10:33AM EDT 
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Elon Musk gave Jeff Bezos “kudos” on X for killing The Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The good news for Jeff Bezos is that he’s finally found a high-profile supporter of his much-maligned decision to block The Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. The bad news is that it’s Donald Trump mega donor Elon Musk, who in just the past week has been accused of giving out illegal $1 million lotteries for the former president, violating U.S. immigration law when he was a student, and maintaining regular contact with Russia. On Monday, Bezos attempted to defend his last-minute decision to end the Post’s 50-year tradition of endorsing a presidential candidate. Newspapers have suffered a “long and continuing fall in credibility (and, therefore, decline in impact),” and the Post must “work harder” to improve its credibility, he wrote in an op-ed. Musk reposted a screen shot of part of the article on X and wrote, “Indeed, kudos to @JeffBezos.” The world’s first- and second-richest man have butted heads for years over who has the highest net worth and the best reusable rocket company. Now, Bezos has lost four esteemed journalists and more than 200,000 subscribers over his decision to kill the Post’s endorsement, but at least he has Musk.

7
MAGA Mouthpiece Booted From CNN for Vile Attack Takes Back Apology Off Air
'A JOKE'
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 10.29.24 7:56AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 1:03AM EDT 
Ryan Girdusky.
Ryan Girdusky. CNN

Right-wing personality Ryan Girdusky was unapologetic in his first comments since being booted from CNN after suggesting a Muslim co-panelist was a terrorist on Monday night. Girdusky was removed and later banned from CNN after his appearance on NewsNight in which he told journalist Mehdi Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” after a discussion surrounding Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally went off the rails. The quote is a reference to recent pager bombings in Lebanon that killed at least 42 people. Hasan had expressed support for Palestine when Girdusky made the verbal jab. The comment sent shockwaves across the live panel, and Girdusky was ultimately removed, while Hasan chose not to return to the panel after a commercial break. CNN later confirmed Girdusky was gone for good, saying in a statement, in part, “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air.” Despite apologizing on air during the confrontation, Girdusky had fewer apologies later. “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for,” he wrote in a post on X.

8
Trump's MSG Comedian Workshopped Puerto Rico Jokes the Night Before Rally
WARM-UP
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.29.24 12:01AM EDT 
Tony Hinchcliffe
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is facing backlash for jokes performed at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe workshopped some of the jokes he used in his performance to open up the Madison Square Garden Trump rally at a New York City comedy club the night before, according to a report. Hinchcliffe, an Austin-based comedian and podcaster, performed a set at The Stand NYC, a comedy club near Union Square on Saturday night, and even workshopped his now-infamous joke calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” NBC News reported. One of the people in attendance for Hinchcliffe’s Saturday night bomb happened to be an NBC News producer, along with three other people who also confirmed the set. Hinchcliffe’s joke elicited murmurs from the crowd at Madison Square Garden, and the line similarly bombed the night before, according to the attendees. Hinchcliffe has now faced fierce backlash from other comedians, the Puerto Rican community, and both Republicans and Democrats for the insult. The Trump campaign later insisted the joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” The Stand has not returned a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Read it at NBC News

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
‘The Wire’ Creator: I Wasn’t Going to Cancel WaPo, Then I Read Bezos
‘TECHNOBRAT’
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.29.24 11:10AM EDT 
Published 10.28.24 10:42PM EDT 
David Simon
David Simon criticized Jeff Bezos' defense of his paper's decision to scrap their presidential endorsement less than two weeks from the election. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

David Simon, television writer and former Baltimore Sun reporter, announced he canceled his subscription to The Washington Post on Monday—only after billionaire publisher Jeff Bezos penned a column defending the paper’s controversial decision to nix their presidential endorsement. Simon, best known for creating HBO’s The Wire, laid the blame on Bezos, accusing him of “abuse of a public trust” and labeling him a “technobrat oligarch.” Bezos and The Post have faced harsh criticism from staff members, former editors, and readers—and roughly 8% of the paper’s subscriber base canceled their subscriptions during the fallout. “I wasn’t going to join 200,000 others and cancel my subscription because doing so won’t hurt Bezos—he paid more for his yachts than his newspaper—and, yes, the Post newsroom where good people, and some friends still labor continues providing meaningful journalism,” Simon wrote in a post on X. “But, my god, this man’s insipid defense of his own transparent cowardice is provoking.” He added: “I cancelled. I wasn’t going to do it. I probably shouldn’t, and certainly, if this technobrat oligarch ever releases his grip on what needs to be an independent newsroom and editorial board, indifferent to the financial positions of its publisher, then I’ll return. But this kind of abuse of a public trust by a publisher is unacceptable.”

Read it at

10
Trump Comedian May Lose a Big Brand Ambassadorship After Racist Jokes
CRUMBLING DOWN
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 10.29.24 10:17AM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 10:16AM EDT 
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, 2024.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

The fallout from the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist remarks at a Donald Trump rally this weekend may mark the end of his brand ambassadorship deal with a top U.S. sportsbook. Front Office Sports reported Monday night, citing a source, that DraftKings was re-evaluating its relationship with Hinchcliffe, who also goes by “Kill Tony.” The report said Hinchcliffe became a partner with DraftKings “several months” ago, but it did not disclose how much the gambling operating—worth $17.5 billion—was paying the comedian. Hinchcliffe, 40, has reportedly erased promos for the sportsbook he’d posted in recent weeks on X. Hinchcliffe, who goes by “Kill Tony,” has been under fire since he said on stage at Madison Square Garden, standing behind a Trump-Vance branded podium, that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage,” that Latinos “love making babies,” and that he “carved watermelons” with a Black rally attendee. Some Republican lawmakers, like Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, joined the Trump campaign in condemning the comments. However, some prominent Puerto Ricans, including an archbishop, have called on the former president to personally denounce the comments made at his rally.

Read it at Front Office Sports

