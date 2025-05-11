KY Derby Winner Gets Whopping Fine for Horse-Whipping
A 2025 Kentucky Derby winner’s victory has been dampened after he was fined $62,000 for whipping his horse too many times during a race. Junior Alvarado has been suspended for two upcoming race days in Kentucky on May 29 and 30 for whipping his horse over the six-strike limit, the Daily Mail reported. The Horse Integrity and Safety Authority delivered the news Friday to Alvarado on the heels of riding the horse Sovereignty to a Derby 151 win at Churchill Downs on May 3. Officials said Alvarado had struck the horse eight times over the two-minute race. Alvarado appeared to rebuff the fine when speaking to the media about his suspension. “I wasn’t galloping by 10 [lengths]. When the extra whip happened, I was right next to the favorite, and I needed to do what I needed to do at the time,” he said. “After [watching a replay], I saw I went over, but I had no time to think about that [in the moment]. I just wanted to win the biggest race in America!” Alvarado earned $310,000 in winnings from the race.